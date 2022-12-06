CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Toys for Tots drive continues this week with the help of one generous second grader.

Delilah Freeman lives in Westfield. She recently held a cocoa stand to raise money so she could buy toys for our annual Toys for Tots drive. This is the second year in a row that Delilah wanted to help local children have a happy holiday.

“I am giving a donation to kids who can’t afford to have toys this Christmas. I knew it helped a lot of kids so I wanted to do it again,” said Delilah.

Toys for Tots provides holiday gifts for thousands of children in western Massachusetts whose families just can’t afford to buy them. The U.S. Marines spent Tuesday morning packing up some of the hundreds of toys in our 22News lobby. The marines work with several non-profit organizations to make sure they all end up under a tree on Christmas.

We are still accepting toys! The Marines say they need toys for boys ages two to four and girls ages nine to 13. All of the toys collected here at 22News stay within western Massachusetts.

“It’s good. It’s nice seeing everyone come together and show how much they care and how much they’re willing to give,” said U.S. Marine Quinn Kelly.

Here are the days and hours you will be able to drop off new, unwrapped toys:

Dec. 5 – 7: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 8 & 9: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 & 11: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dec. 12: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monetary or online toy donations may also be made by visiting MarineToysforTots.salsalabs.org.