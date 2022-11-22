NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton celebrated solar installments at three Northampton elementary schools on Tuesday.

City officials along with representatives from Phippenadams Solar and Northeast Solar gathered at RK Finn Ryan Road Elementary School to celebrate bringing solar energy panels onto three of the city’s elementary schools. The school department is expected to reduce 15 percent of it’s total electric usage which ends up being thousands of dollars per year on energy.

“Actively reducing the amount of fossil fuels the city needs to power our buildings, I’m so incredibly grateful,” said Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra.

The whole third grade class at RK Finn Ryan Road School got to miss class for a couple minutes and learn about the solar panels while watching the announcement.

The plan is to eventually equip the fourth Northampton elementary school with solar panels as well.