METHUEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Marty, a 30-year-old mini pony, is looking for a new home, as part of Adopt a Horse month.

According to a news release sent to 22News from MSCA-Angell, Marty can be easygoing, but also sassy at times. He usually enjoys people but will walk away when he needs to take a break.

Marty arrived at Nevins Farm in Methuen on December 2, where he was underweight and had dental problems that made it difficult for him to eat anything. He was given up by his owner who was unable to provide him with the geriatric care he needs.

Photo courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

Marty will need to be on a soaked diet because he has Cushing’s Disease, which is common in older horses and can be managed with daily medication. Cushing’s Disease affects an aspect of the pituitary gland.

Since December, the Nevins team fixed his teeth, got him on a proper diet, and nursed him back to health, helping him gain more than 50 pounds.

“Marty has made tremendous progress in the four months he’s been here,” said Rachel Navarro, the assistant manager of equine and farm animals at Nevins. “He looks and acts half his age!”

“Marty has captured the hearts of our staff,” detailed Navarro. “He’s one of those ponies that you can’t help but love, even when he’s misbehaving.”

“He’ll be the oldest mini [pony] we’ve ever placed, but he still has a lot of life, love, and laughter to give in exchange for the perfect retirement home his new owners will give him.”

“We’re looking for an adopter who has experience with horses and will be able to make sure Marty stays healthy and strong,” Navarro said.

Anyone that is interested in adopting Marty may inquire to adopt on their website.