CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After one of their most successful events in 28 years, the Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival will be donating $30,000 to two local organizations.

This year’s awardees are Forum House/Viability in Westfield and River Valley Counseling Center in Holyoke. Each nonprofit will receive $15,000. Members from both organizations have helped with the festival by volunteering to work at the Gate and Celtic Pub.

The annual festival is held in July at Look Park in Northampton. The event draws thousands of spectators who are entertained by over 20 pipe bands, and athletic and dance competitions. There are also food and merchant vendors specializing in Scottish foods and merchandise, children’s games, and live music.

The next Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival will be held at Look Park on Saturday, July 20th, 2024.