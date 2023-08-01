DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Highland Street Foundation will be offering free admission museums, zoos and educational centers throughout the month of August, including some right here in western Massachusetts.

Local museums such as the Berkshire Museums, Historic Deerfield, Holyoke Children’s Museum and the Zoo at Forest Park are included in the list of places with free admission for one day.

Some organizations ask for visitors to register in advance. Here’s when each place will have free admission:

