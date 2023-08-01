DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Highland Street Foundation will be offering free admission museums, zoos and educational centers throughout the month of August, including some right here in western Massachusetts.
Local museums such as the Berkshire Museums, Historic Deerfield, Holyoke Children’s Museum and the Zoo at Forest Park are included in the list of places with free admission for one day.
Some organizations ask for visitors to register in advance. Here’s when each place will have free admission:
- Aug 1 – Children’s Museum of Greater Fall River
- Aug 2 – New Bedford Whaling Museum
- Aug 3 – Rose Kennedy Greenway Carousel
- Aug 4 – Lynn Museum
- Aug 5 – Falmouth Museums on the Green
- Aug 6 – Battleship Cove
- Aug 7 – Peabody Essex Museum
- Aug 8 – Castle Hill on the Crane Estate
- Aug 9 – Historic Deerfield
- Aug 10 – Willard House & Clock Museum
- Aug 11 – The Innovation Trail – 10 AM and 2 PM Tour SOLD OUT
- Aug 12 – Mass Audubon’s Drumlin Farm
- Aug 13 – Otis House
- Aug 14 – Easton Children’s Museum
- Aug 15 – Larz Anderson Auto Museum
- Aug 16 – Fruitlands Museum
- Aug 17 – Children’s Museum at Holyoke
- Aug 18 – Jacobs Pillow
Performance Registration
- Aug 19 – Samuel Slater Experience
- Aug 20 – Amelia Park Children’s Museum
- Aug 21 – Berkshire Museum
- Aug 22 – Revolutionary Spaces
- Aug 23 – Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Chatham
- Aug 24 – Buttonwood Park Zoo
- Aug 25 – Cape Cod Museum of Art
- Aug 26 – BSO Tanglewood
- Aug 27 – Spellman Stamp Museum
- Aug 28 – The Zoo in Forest Park and Education Center
- Aug 29 – Freedom Trail Foundation (Promo Code: AugustAdventures)
- Aug 30 – Old Manse
- Aug 31 – Patriots Hall of Fame
