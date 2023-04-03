METHUEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The MSPCA-Angell is looking for special adopters that are interested in taking home sugar gliders.

Sugar gliders are exotic pets in the possum family, according to a news release sent to 22News from MSPCA-Angell. Sugar gliders are omnivores that need to eat a variety of insects, fruits, vegetables, nectar-based food, and commercial diet.

MSCPA-Angell took in 33 of these animals, along with two hedgehogs, on March 30, when they were surrendered by their owner in western Massachusetts.

“I think two things were at play here,” said Meaghan O’Leary, the director of operations at Nevins Farm, which is taking care of the sugar gliders. “The owner was dealing with some medical issues, and there were a lot of [sugar gliders] on the property, so those factors likely led to the surrender.”

“But regardless of how animals end up coming to us, our job is to help them all find great new homes,” O’Leary added.

O’Leary says that many people do not consider sugar gliders as pets, but they’re great for the right adopter. According to PetMD, Gliders can live up to 15 years old, so they are a long-time commitment as a pet parent. Sugar gliders can make great pets and can bond closely with their human families if they are given the specific care, enrichment, and socialization that they require.

Many enthusiasts find that bird cages work well as sugar glider habitats, but avoid cages with only vertical bars that may cause injury. Branches and plants are very important to mimic a glider’s natural environment and allow room to leap and climb. Healthy sugar gliders are active and inquisitive and will have no signs of breathing difficulty or malaise.

Anyone interested in adopting should apply at mspca.org/nevinsadopt.

“We don’t often have sugar gliders in our care,” O’Leary expounded. “It’s also rare that we get so many into the shelter at once, so we need adopters to step up and take these guys home,’ said O’Leary.