$350K awarded to Community Legal Aid, Inc. will help victims of housing discrimination during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Wednesday that $350,000 will be awarded to Community Legal Aid, Inc. to support efforts of fair housing across Massachusetts.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and will help conduct fair housing enforcement, education and outreach activities related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another $349,966 will be awarded to Suffolk University as well for similar programs.

“Discriminatory policies have no place in a nation struggling to deal with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Demetria McCain, HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “The funds being provided today highlight HUD’s commitment to supporting the efforts of our many partners working to combat unlawful practices that jeopardize a family’s housing security.”

The funding will get the following programs carried out:

Responding to housing inquiries

Investigating fair housing complaints

Conducting fair housing testing

Providing legal assistance

Conducting education and outreach

Covering costs associated with providing services related to the pandemic

A total of $13.6 million in American Rescue Plan funding has been awarded national to 51 HUD Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP) agencies.