$388M Powerball jackpot drawing Wednesday

(IWWLP) – The Powerball jackpot is at $388 million ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is the largest since January 20 when a $731 million jackpot was won in Maryland. Tickets are being sold until 10:45 p.m. and lottery retailers are reminding the public you can’t win if you don’t play.

“If I win first thing I will do is sit down, relax and put it in a safe place in a very secure bank and start thinking about what is the best way to go,” said Jorge Nunez.

Tickets are $2 per ticket and drawings for the Powerball are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.