$388M Powerball jackpot drawing Wednesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(IWWLP) – The Powerball jackpot is at $388 million ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is the largest since January 20 when a $731 million jackpot was won in Maryland. Tickets are being sold until 10:45 p.m. and lottery retailers are reminding the public you can’t win if you don’t play.

“If I win first thing I will do is sit down, relax and put it in a safe place in a very secure bank and start thinking about what is the best way to go,” said Jorge Nunez.

Tickets are $2 per ticket and drawings for the Powerball are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today