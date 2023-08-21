WEST SPRINFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For one day only, movie tickets will be just $4 in the vast majority of theaters.

It’s part of the second annual “National Cinema Day” aimed at enticing moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. It will take place on Sunday, August 27th in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 thousand screens.

Major chains, including Cinemark, AMC, and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as well as Greenfield Garden Cinema.

Cinemark in West Springfield is showing the following movies on Sunday with $1 off any-size popcorn, soda and candy:

Oppenheimer

American Graffiti 50th Anniversary

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story

Retribution

Regal MGM Springfield is showing the following movies on Sunday:

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story

Blue Beetle

Strays

Barbie

Oppenheimer

The Equalizer 3

Greenfield Garden Cinema is showing the following movies on Sunday:

Fathom First: Golda

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story

Theater Camp

American Graffiti 50th Anniversary

Strays

Blue Beetle

Barbie

Oppenheimer

AMC Theatres in Plainville is showing the following movie on Sunday:

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story