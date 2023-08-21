WEST SPRINFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For one day only, movie tickets will be just $4 in the vast majority of theaters.
It’s part of the second annual “National Cinema Day” aimed at enticing moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. It will take place on Sunday, August 27th in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 thousand screens.
Major chains, including Cinemark, AMC, and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as well as Greenfield Garden Cinema.
Cinemark in West Springfield is showing the following movies on Sunday with $1 off any-size popcorn, soda and candy:
- Oppenheimer
- American Graffiti 50th Anniversary
- Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure
- Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story
- Retribution
Regal MGM Springfield is showing the following movies on Sunday:
- Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story
- Blue Beetle
- Strays
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- The Equalizer 3
Greenfield Garden Cinema is showing the following movies on Sunday:
- Fathom First: Golda
- Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story
- Theater Camp
- American Graffiti 50th Anniversary
- Strays
- Blue Beetle
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
AMC Theatres in Plainville is showing the following movie on Sunday:
- Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story
