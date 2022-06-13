ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police helped a snapping turtle get out of the road in Enfield Saturday.

According to the Enfield Police Department, while on patrol an officer saw a snapping turtle in the middle of Taylor Road. He moved the turtle from the roadway to a nearby water source. The officer estimates the turtle weighed approximately 40 pounds and it’s shell had a circumference of 18 inches. A turtle this size is estimated to be 100 years old.

Turtles travel to new areas to find food and nest from mid-May to early July. They have a good sense of direction and may be on their way to wetlands or open, upland sites such as lawns, gravel pits, or roadsides for nesting. If you find a turtle, do not move it far away.

“Adult turtles can live past 80 years. Young turtles and eggs, on the other hand, have a variety of predators and a low chance of reaching adulthood,” says Dr. Mike Jones, MassWildlife State Herpetologist. “This is why it’s especially important to protect older adult turtles from cars, especially during this time of year when turtles are crossing roads more frequently.” Losing any adult turtles, particularly adult females, is a serious problem that can lead to the eventual local extinction of a population.

MassWildlife provided the following tips incase you see a turtle in the road: