‘413 Biker Girls’ come together to honor fallen officer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — A group of bikers came together on Saturday to honor a fallen Chicopee Police Officer, and raise awareness about motorcycles on the road.

Officer Angela Santiago died last year in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Connecticut, and now a mural a group is coming to create a mural in her honor. The ‘413 Biker Girls’ is an all-female motorcycle group, now raising the funds to create it.

“She was such a big part of our community. So this is a great way for the community to come together and memorialize the great lady that she was,” Paul Park, the mural organizer said.

“I decided that I wanted to do a mural for motorcycle awareness, women empowerment, and also a dedication to Angela,” Kimberly Santa, a member for 413 Biker Girls said.

The plan is to put the mural on the side of Geraldine’s Bar and Grill.

Joey Burr is a friend of Santiago’s and the artist for the mural. He says the mural will show three female bikers, Angela in the middle and it will also include her beloved dog, Malachi.

“I want people to stop and realize how much Angela meant to the community. As long as we can do that honor, respect her story, I think people will really like it,” said Burr.

Angela’s mother, Annmarie Correa hopes that every time she sees the mural, she’s reminded of her daughter’s smile.

“She just tried to lift people and kept her positivity and that smile. That smile,” Correa told 22News.

413 Biker Girls are planning to create more motorcycle murals across western Massachusetts.