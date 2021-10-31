413 Biker Girls hosts Halloween event in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A women’s motorcycle club in Chicopee gave kids a chance to celebrate Halloween Sunday afternoon.

The 413 Biker Girls & Family hosted a free trunk or treat event in the center of the city. Dozens of families were able to attend.

Founder of the organization, Kay Khan, told 22News, “We created this event to keep others safe, so we can interact with the kids and we ended up getting a lot of donations from people.”

Khan also said they hope to sponsor many more community events in the future. Donations were also accepted to help the nonprofit continue serving the community with events like this.