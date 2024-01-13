SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wesley United Methodist Church hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship breakfast on Saturday.

This is the church’s 42nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship breakfast, and this year’s theme is “It Starts with Me: Reclaiming the Dream.” This event is two days ahead of the official Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.

“If we are going to reclaim the dream, that means: everyone has to be a part of it. We all have some part to play no matter how big or small, so that’s why we have from the youngest to the oldest represented in this program,” expressed Reverend Catharine Cummings, a Pastor at the Wesley United Methodist Church, and one of the breakfast’s Organizers.

On Saturday, people will be gathering at the Marriot Springfield Downtown to award scholarships to Springfield students who exemplify academic excellence. About 400 community leaders, educators, and students are expected to be at the event to celebrate and promote educational empowerment among the youth.

Student Jackson Counsel-Watkins says her future career will be in Speech Pathology, “I think it’s amazing and it’s really exciting to know we have the support from the community. And, this investment in my education and for everyone else… it’s an amazing opportunity, and I’m really happy to be here.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be in attendance at the breakfast, according to the City of Springfield. Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Wesley United Methodist Church for continuing to hold our 42nd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship Breakfast event. It is important that Dr. King’s legacy lives on and that we continue to support our youth through these scholarship opportunities in our community so that they can continue with their education.”

Pastor Cummings says that having scholarship opportunities throughout the community helps to set students up for success for their future careers, “We love our young people. We want them to know churches all over love them, appreciate them, respect them, and we just want the best for all in the community… especially our young people.”

Organizers say these scholarships will help assist students in their academic journeys. The breakfast started at 10 a.m. and the Church gave out $10,000 in scholarships to four students in Springfield.