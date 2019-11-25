43-mile march from Springfield to Greenfield for hunger awareness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the 10th year in a row, 93.9 The River’s Monte Belmonte will lead a 43-mile march from Springfield to Greenfield, to raise awareness about hunger in our region.

Monte will be broadcasting live for the entire two-day march. He’ll also be pushing an empty shopping cart, to symbolize the struggle of food insecurity. Nearly 80 community members have signed on to participate in this year’s march.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis is one of those people, currently joining Monte on the walk.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary, Monte’s goal is to raise more than $300,000 or the equivalent of one million meals.

All the money raised will support the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

To donate visit online at www.MontesMarch.com

When you donate to Monte's March X, you support not only The Food Bank, but our Member Agencies as well! We provide… Posted by The Food Bank of Western Mass. on Monday, November 25, 2019

If you haven’t been able to give to #MontesMarchX yet, there is still time to take advantage of our last giving hour of the day. From 1-2 pm, @thornesmarket will double the first $1,000 in contributions. Call 1-888-323-HOPE/ DONATE 413-287-8500 or visit https://t.co/bGFDaTPU3T. pic.twitter.com/IvEGqZvKJP — The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts (@FoodBankWMA) November 25, 2019

Latest News: