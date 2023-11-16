METHUEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The MSPCA in Methuen has taken in nearly 50 animals after a homeowner surrendered their pets including dogs, cats, rats, chinchillas, and birds.

Last Friday, November 10th, a total of 48 animals were taken from a single home in Hampden County to Nevins Farm, an animal shelter in Methuen. The MSPCA is looking to place these animals in their forever home:

24 cats that vary in age, between roughly four months to 13 years old

6 dogs, including a Chihuahua, Schnauzer, and Terrier range from one to 10 years old

13 birds

3 rats

2 chinchillas

The MSPCA Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the surrender of the animals.

Those interested in adopting a pet can visit MSPCA’s Nevins Farm Adoption Center Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The MSPCA said that the cost to care for these pets at the animal shelter is expected to be $10,000, to donate visit mspca.org/donate.

24 cats were among the nearly 50 animals surrendered from a single home (Courtesy of MSPCA-Angell)

Six small breed dogs are among the 48 animals surrendered to the MSPCA (Courtesy of MSPCA-Angell)

Two chinchillas are looking for loving new homes after being surrendered (Courtesy of MSPCA-Angell)

More than a dozen birds were surrendered from a Hampden County home (Courtesy of MSPCA-Angell)

The surrendered dogs are learning to walk on leashes (Courtesy of MSPCA-Angell)

“The circumstances around which the animals came to us are under investigation,” said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley. “But the most pressing thing for us right now is finding them the loving new homes they deserve.”

“A lot of these animals need a little maintenance, like treatment for fleas, dental cleaning, and grooming. Some will also need to be spayed or neutered, but we expect them all to become available for adoption this week or next. It’s always traumatic for cats coming out of situations like these,” said Keiley. “All are social and will be great companions. Some will take a little longer to adjust to their new surroundings and are seeking quieter home settings, while others are more resilient and can be adopted into various lifestyles.”

“We’ve also got several dogs from this surrender, but they’ve been a little overwhelmed transitioning from their previous home to the shelter,” he added. “Despite that, they’re very sweet. They’re learning how to walk on leashes now, and most of them need some dental work, but we expect them to be ready to find new homes next week.”