4th of July Fireworks Schedule

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(MGNOnline)

(WWLP) – 22News is working for you with when and where the 4th of July firework celebrations will take place in western Massachusetts this year.

June 28th

  • Holyoke: Holyoke Community College at dusk/9:15 p.m.
    • Events begin at 6:00 p.m.

June 29th

  • Chicopee: Szot Park on Front Street at 9:30 p.m.
    • Performance by The Dan Kane Singers at 6:30 p.m.
  • Ware: Grenville Park on Church Street at 9:00 p.m.
    • Events begin at 5:00 p.m. with Charlie Lask’s Neil Diamond tribute band

July 3rd

July 4th

  • Springfield: Riverfront Park 9:30 p.m.
    • Festivities begin at 6:00 p.m.
    • Concert featuring Maxxtone at 7:00 p.m.
  • Amherst: UMass McGuirk Alumni Stadium 9:30 p.m.
    • Events begin at 5:00 p.m.

July 5th

  • Greenfield: Beacon Field at 9:35 p.m.
    • Events begin at 4:00 p.m.

July 7th

Are you attending any of these events?

We want to know!

Send us your videos and pictures to ReportIt@wwlp.com

COMPLETE LIST: Professional Supervised Fireworks Displays in Massachusetts

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Local Radar

July 4th Fireworks

More July 4th Fireworks