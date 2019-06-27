4th of July Fireworks Schedule

(WWLP) – 22News is working for you with when and where the 4th of July firework celebrations will take place in western Massachusetts this year.
June 28th
- Holyoke: Holyoke Community College at dusk/9:15 p.m.
- Events begin at 6:00 p.m.
June 29th
- Chicopee: Szot Park on Front Street at 9:30 p.m.
- Performance by The Dan Kane Singers at 6:30 p.m.
- Ware: Grenville Park on Church Street at 9:00 p.m.
- Events begin at 5:00 p.m. with Charlie Lask’s Neil Diamond tribute band
July 3rd
- East Longmeadow: East Longmeadow High School 9:30 p.m.
- South Hadley: Michael E. Smith Middle School at 9:30 p.m.
- Festivities begin at 6 p.m.
- Agawam: Six Flags 9:30 p.m. (Fireworks each night July 3 – July 6)
July 4th
- Springfield: Riverfront Park 9:30 p.m.
- Festivities begin at 6:00 p.m.
- Concert featuring Maxxtone at 7:00 p.m.
- Amherst: UMass McGuirk Alumni Stadium 9:30 p.m.
- Events begin at 5:00 p.m.
July 5th
- Greenfield: Beacon Field at 9:35 p.m.
- Events begin at 4:00 p.m.
July 7th
- Enfield, Conn.: Town Green at 9:45-10:30 p.m.
- Taste of Enfield: July 5-7th
