CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is getaway day for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. It’s going to be a busy day on the roads with many people heading out early to avoid the rush.

In Massachusetts, some of the trouble spots are going to be on I-91 in Springfield. I-291 could be a problem area too, this area often backs up approaching the Mass Pike entrance. One of the busiest exits of the Pike in western Massachusetts is the I-91/I-90 Interchange in West Springfield.

22News spoke with AAA on how to avoid the busy roads, traffic, and long lines.

“Depart as early as possible. That’s a great way to kind of beat that big rush because there’s going to be some people who are going to be working and commuting. So that afternoon in time, between 4 and 8 p.m., is generally the area of time you want to be avoiding the roadways. It’s going to be additionally busy and it’s going to make for some stressful times on the roadways with a lot of traffic,” said Mark Schieldrop from AAA.

If you are traveling south into Connecticut, traffic usually starts to build up around the Hartford/Windsor line and continues to the I-84 Interchange. Another place that sees slowdowns is where I-91 connects to Route 15 in Meriden. I-95 South in West Haven is an area that also sees bad backups.