5 schools in western Mass. awarded grants for early career experience and expertise

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced nearly $452,000 in grants were awarded to 20 school districts to launch new Innovation Pathway programs, which give high school students early career experience and expertise. The grants are designed to support schools which are committed to seeking official designation for the programs from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in the spring of 2022.

These early career programs provide high school students with a coherent course of study focused on a particular field, while also offering them access to college-level courses and internship opportunities to gain work experience. Students gain insight about whether the field is something they would like to pursue in college or as a career after high school.

The Baker-Polito Administration launched these early career programs in 2017 to help students develop knowledge and skills related to a chosen field of study before they graduate high school. Many of the early career programs are in STEM-related fields, including advanced manufacturing, information technology, environmental and life sciences, health care and social assistance, and business and finance.



“It is encouraging to see the strong continued interest in the Innovation Pathways program, designed explicitly to connect students to career pathways in fields like advanced manufacturing, health care and information technology,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “These programs will provide students with more opportunities for future success in high-demand fields at a time during which it is increasingly important to close workforce gaps throughout the Commonwealth.”



“By providing students with rigorous learning opportunities, inside and outside the classroom, these new pathways help prepare students for future success in Massachusetts’ high-tech economy, especially in STEM-related fields,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “We remain committed to closing opportunity and achievement gaps for students in communities across the state and Innovation Pathways are another tool we can use to do so.”



“Innovation Pathways forge strong partnerships created with local employers to give students exposure and experience in their chosen field of study,” said Education Secretary James Peyser. “We are very appreciative of American Student Assistance’s support of Innovation Pathways so more students across the Commonwealth have expertise in a field before they graduate high school and are better prepared for their future.”



“Students in Innovation Pathways take relevant advanced courses and explore future careers in promising sectors by experiencing them firsthand,” said Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley.



In October 2019, Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito announced the availability of $1.8 million in grants over three years from American Student Assistance (ASA), a national nonprofit based in Massachusetts. The awards announced today are part of that larger grant designed to support high schools across the Commonwealth develop programs that prepare students for college and careers. The ASA funds were awarded to the Governor’s Workforce Skills Cabinet to help fund Innovation Pathway programs at high schools, and marked the first time that ASA awarded a major grant to a state to support college and career pathways in high schools.



The grant recipients announced are:

Agawam High School, Agawam – $11,375: The school will develop two Innovation Pathways in Information and Healthcare and Social Assistance in partnership with MassHire Hampden.



Argosy Collegiate Charter School, Fall River – $25,000: The school will develop an Innovation Pathway in Healthcare and Social Assistance in partnership with MassHire Bristol.



Barnstable High School, South Yarmouth – $9,525:The high school will develop two Innovation Pathways in Manufacturing and Information in partnership with MassHire Cape and Islands.



Bellingham High School, Bellingham – $21,764: The school will develop Innovation Pathways with MassHire Metro South/West in Manufacturing and Healthcare.



Bourne High School, Bourne – $30,000: The school will develop Innovation Pathways with MassHire Metro South/West in Business and Finance and Environmental and Life Sciences.



Brighton High School, Boston – $25,000: The high school will develop an Innovation Pathway in Healthcare and Social Assistance, in partnership with with MassHire Boston.



Carver Middle High School, Carver – $20,000: The high school will develop a new Innovation Pathway in Environmental and Life Sciences, in partnership with MassHire South Shore.



Chelmsford High School, Chelmsford – $13,500: The high school will develop new Innovation Pathways with MassHire Greater Lowell in Environmental and Life Sciences and Manufacturing.



Collaborative for Regional Educational Service and Training, Andover – $30,000: The organization will develop new Innovation Pathways with MassHire Greater Lowell in Healthcare and Social Assistance and Manufacturing.



Excel High School, South Boston, Boston – $25,000: The school will develop an Innovation Pathways in Business and Finance, in partnership with with MassHire Boston.



Fitchburg High School, Fitchburg – $17,300: The school will develop an Innovation Pathway in Environmental and Life Sciences, in partnership with MassHire North Central.



Frontier Regional High School, South Deerfield – $18,725: The high school will develop new Innovation Pathways with MassHire Franklin Hampshire in two sectors: Manufacturing; and Healthcare and Social Assistance.

Greenfield Commonwealth Virtual School, Greenfield – $20,000: The school will develop Innovation Pathways in Information and Business and Finance.



Haverhill High School, Haverhill – $26,752: The high school will develop new Innovation Pathways with MassHire MerrimackValley in Environmental and Life Sciences and Manufacturing.



Jeremiah Burke High School, Boston – $25,000: The high school will develop an Innovation Pathway in Environmental and Life Sciences, in partnership with MassHire Boston.



Lenox Memorial High School, Lenox – $29,100: The high school will develop new Innovation Pathways with MassHire Berkshire in Healthcare and Social Assistance and Business and Finance.



Marblehead High School, Marblehead – $24,150: The high school will develop an Innovation Pathway in Manufacturing, in partnership with MassHire North Shore.



North Attleboro High School, North Attleboro – $24,739: The high school will develop an Innovation Pathway in Manufacturing, in partnership with MassHire Bristol.



Quaboag Regional High School, Warren – $30,000: The high school will develop new Innovation Pathways with MassHire Central in Manufacturing and Healthcare and Social Assistance.



Randolph High School, Randolph – $24,760: The high school will develop an Innovation Pathway in Information, in partnership with MassHire South Shore.