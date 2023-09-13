SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $550 million.

The cash option on the prize is an estimated $266 million. No one has won the Powerball since July when a ticket in California claimed the billion-dollar jackpot.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, but Wednesday, some western Massachusetts residents are feeling lucky.

Larry Cole of Springfield, tells 22News, “Well its about taking a chance. A couple of dollars won’t kill you. Just go in there, throw it in, and just hope that you will get it.”