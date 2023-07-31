SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Springfield hosted several major events with hundreds of thousands of people boosting the local economy.

In a news release sent to 22News from Jen Bryan at MassMutual Center, the events held in Fiscal Year 2023 (July 2022 through June 2023) brought an economic impact of an estimated $56.6 million to restaurants, bars, hotels, parking lots, and other City venues, according to data analyzed by Tourism Economics. The record-breaking gross economic impact in the MassMutual Center’s history.

There were approximately 441,000 that attended events at the arena inside the MassMutual Center such as Kevin Hart, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Bruno Mars concerts, Disney on Ice, Find Your Hero performances, the Harlem Globetrotters, Springfield Thunderbirds, and AIC Yellowjackets. The convention center also hosted Red Sox Winter Weekend, Western Mass Ironman 70.3, USA Gymnastics Regional Championships, New England Regional Pop Warner Cheerleading Championships, New England Regional Volleyball Association, and dozens of other private conventions, meetings, and special events.

The MassMutual Center is managed by MGM Springfield in collaboration with the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority which owns the property, and in partnership with the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau. The events resulted in a total of 597 jobs.

“We are extremely proud of the Fiscal Year 2023 Economic Impact results and to see the positive impact that the MassMutual Center is making throughout Springfield and Western Massachusetts,” stated Sean Dolan, General Manager of the MassMutual Center. “Our team does an excellent job of securing and executing events that make a tremendous impact on the local economy. We are excited to see what the upcoming year will bring.”

“I’m very proud of the team in Springfield and the success they’ve been able to achieve in Fiscal Year 2023,” said David Gibbons, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority. “With over $56 million in economic impact, the MassMutual Center has once again proven to be an important asset to the region generating both jobs in the community and business to organizations throughout the city.”

MGM Springfield President & COO, Chris Kelley said, “We are incredibly proud of the data highlighted in this report, detailing the extraordinarily positive impact the MassMutual Center continues to have on the City and the entire region. From revenue generated to visitors descending on Springfield, the record numbers reflect the hard work, commitment and dedication of our entire MGM Springfield Team. Our success is also measured by the support of our community which continues to be amazing and for that, we are truly grateful. We are excited to build on this tremendous momentum!”

“The economic impact of the MassMutual Center is tremendous and felt throughout the region by many of the tourism-related businesses the GSCVB represents. We know that groups coming in for conventions, consumer shows, live entertainment and more always move the needle on area hotel occupancy and keep our restaurants busy too. We applaud the team at the building for posting such impressive numbers this year. We know what a great effort is required to achieve these results and we greatly value our partnership with them,” stated Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau President Mary Kay Wydra.