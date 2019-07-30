59-year-old man identified as victim of deadly car crash in Warren

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Warren Police Department have identified the driver in a car crash Monday night after receiving a call of a vehicle off the road in Warren.

According to the Warren Patrolman’s Association, the body has been identified as 59-year-old Leo Gregoire of Holland.

According to a news release sent to 22News, a bicyclist traveling on Route 19 spotted a car off the road and was unable to make contact with the driver. He then called 911.

Warren Police, Fire, and EMS arrived at the scene and immediately determined that Gregoire was deceased.

Several assists were requested including The Massachusetts State Police, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the Brimfield Police Department.

Police say the accident is still under investigation.

