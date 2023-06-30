EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A check presentation tonight during the town’s carnival to help pay for their annual fireworks display.

The proceeds were raised from the East Village Tavern celebrity bartending fundraiser earlier this month. They worked with 30 celebrity bartenders, local businesses, and volunteers to raise $5,000 in one night. The celebrity bartenders included EL Rotarians, Sheriff Nick Cocchi, Barry Kriger, EL Town Council Member Anna Jones, Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, Sid Starks, Dr. Bazin, Dave Fontaine, Charlie Arment, Will Arment, Tony Bordoni, State Rep Puppolo, Kim Lee, Bob Adams, Stu Fearn, Pat Kelly, Paul Federici, Jared Olanoff, Chris Marion, Kim Marion, Anthony Disa, Nicholas Hutchinson, Tim Caney, Kim Pendergast, Ralph Santaniello & Ryan Walsh.

These funds come at a time when the rotary club ran short on having a bigger presentation of fireworks this year. “So, we appreciate everyone’s time they put into the bartending event to help us out with the fireworks and other costs,” said Adelle Hill, East Longmeadow Rotary Club President.

“All associated costs with it, extra police with the sheriff’s department to pay for traffic, with community safety with the thousands of people that are going to flock to this small town, added John Sullivan,” owner of East Village Tavern.

East Longmeadow’s fireworks show will set off at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, outside the High School.