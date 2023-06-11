SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month which marks an incredibly important time for the Tourette Syndrome and Tic Disorders community.

On Sunday, runners and walkers laced up their sneakers for the Team Tourette National Awareness 5K. This event aims to raise awareness for Tourette Syndrome and Tic Disorders while bringing together the community for a day of unity, mutual support, and fun.

“Education is really where it’s at and not being afraid to share diagnosis, and letting people know it’s okay to ask questions is super important. To just form a community of support and education that’s number one. And realizing it’s just another thing,” said Tara, who found out about her son’s Tourette diagnosis a year ago.

Their family wanted to be proactive and learn everything that they could to not only be able to support their son, but answer his questions and help him find the resources he needs to help him through his battle.

“Well, there’s a lot of people who don’t know what Tourette’s Syndrome, some people even have it and they have no idea what it is, so this event is a good way to teach people exactly what’s Tourette’s Syndrome. Who are trying to raise money for the people who have it and for the Tourette’s Association of America,” said the son.

According to the CDC, while 1 out of 50 children in the U.S. have T.S. or another Tic Disorder, it is estimated that 50% are going undiagnosed. Every day, members of the T.S. community face injustice and discrimination. The association hopes that by building awareness people, living with T.S. and Tic Disorders are free from these obstacles.

“I struggled a lot growing up with Tourette’s and having bullying, and all of that,” explained one participant. “People didn’t know about it, and it is so important that we are getting the awareness out to kind of lessen the stigma.”

On top of providing support and building collective resilience Team Tourette raises critically needed funds that goes towards groundbreaking research and life-changing programming.