5K walk/run to benefit Springfield Rescue Mission being held in person and virtually

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 9th Annual Coldest Days 5K Walk/Run to benefit the Springfield Rescue Mission will be held both in person and virtually.

The event helps raise awareness of issues surrounding homelessness, as well as providing funds to support the organization’s emergency, rehabilitation and community food programs.

“I am looking forward to our Coldest Days 5K & Virtual Walk/Run event! Come on out and join us as we run the race for the Homeless of Greater Springfield! Hebrews 12:1… “let us run with patience the race that is set before us”. Together we can accomplish much for the Lord. See you there!” Kevin Ramsdell, Executive Director/CEO.

The virtual event begins on Tuesday, February 1 and can be walked, or run, inside on treadmill or outside on the track, anywhere and any day through February 28.

The in person event is being held on Saturday, February 5th at 10am, beginning at the ECOS Building (Porter Lake Dam Road) in Forest Park, Springfield.

For more information on the event and how to register, go to the Springfield Rescue Mission’s website.