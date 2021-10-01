$600K traffic light project approved in area of Brightwood-Lincoln School in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP) – A new traffic light will be installed to help the traffic congestion in the area of the Brightwood-Lincoln School in Springfield.

According to a news release from the Office of Mayor Sarno, in partnership with School Committee member Maria Perez, Superintendent Daniel Warwick, Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Chris Cignoli and Chief Administrative and Finance Officer (CAFO) TJ Plante, a new traffic light will be installed at the Avocado / West Street / Plainfield Street intersection.

The project is expected to cost at around $600,000 to begin the spring of 2022 and completed before the start of the school year.

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood has directed the Springfield Police Departments (SPD) North End C3 Unit and Squad to help with traffic congestion in the afternoon during school dismissal. SPD will continue to monitor the situation and provide morning traffic attention as appropriate and if needed.

“School Committeewoman Maria Perez brought this to my attention and we all huddled together to review and resolve this ‘quality of life’ situation for our residents of our North End neighborhood area. I want to thank DPW Director Chris Cignoli, CAFO TJ Plante, Superintendent Daniel Warwick and Assistant Superintendent Lydia Martinez for their prompt response and coming together to help address this matter.” Mayor Sarno

This new project will address congestion issues and allow for a safe commute for students, families, faculty and members of the community.