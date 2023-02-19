WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 61st annual Springfield RV, Camping and Outdoor show is being held from Friday, February 17th until Monday, February 20th at the Eastern States Exposition.

Year after year, this show brings in growing crowds of camping-enthusiasts. “We’re the largest in New England for RV shows,” said Jody Boucher of the show’s Chairman Committee

In its 61st year, the show takes up three-buildings worth of indoor space at the Eastern States Exposition. That’s 270,000 square feet to showcase all kinds of RV’s and other camping equipment and the deals to be scored on them.

“We have manufacturer reps that help to lower the pricing and really kind of haggle with you which is a good thing,” said Debby Boucher of the show’s Chairman Committee.

RV prices have seen a spike due to inflation, but are slowly coming back down. The show is run completely by volunteers, all with a passion for camping and RVing, which in some cases is passed down through generations.

“My family’s been volunteering here at the show since 1964” said volunteer Mike DiMauro.

Attendees told 22news that interest in camping has skyrocketed since the onset of the pandemic, with people just wanting to get out of their houses.

“What I love most about RVing is the freedom to go where we want, see this beautiful country,” explained Ann Sileo of Waxhaw, NC. “Go explore America, we’ve got the best country in the world,”she continued.