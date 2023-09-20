CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The holidays will be here before you know it, and many are hoping to celebrate with a little extra cash, like winning the $672 million Powerball drawing tonight!
It’s the 10th largest prize in the games history with a cash option of over $320 million. After Mondays drawing, a women from Dorchester claimed her $1 million prize after 5 numbers matched on her ticket, but still no jackpot winner.
Get those tickets out, because we’ll have the winning combo for you Wednesday night on 22News at 11.
Ciara Speller is an evening anchor who has been a part of the 22News team since 2017. Follow Ciara on X @CiaraSpeller and view her bio to see more of her work.