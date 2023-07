CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Want to become a millionaire? Well there is still a chance!

Monday’s Powerball jackpot has grown to a $675 million dollar prize! The next drawing is Monday night, and lotto fever is on display as people are trying to get in their tickets for a chance to win.

The jackpot last hit on April 19th, and that prize was worth $252 million. Also, don’t forget that the next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night, with an estimated jackpot in that one for over $480 million.