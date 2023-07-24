CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the oldest fishing records in Massachusetts has yet to be beaten after nearly 70 years.

The state has been keeping data on record-sized fish caught in Massachusetts for years. While a majority of them are beat often, some records date back 40, 50 and nearly 70 years! Some of the oldest records can be found on the Massachusetts freshwater catch and keep records.

The oldest freshwater catch and keep record dates back to 1954 when a 9 pound, 5 ounces chain pickerel was recorded. The fish was caught by “Mrs. James Martin” in Laurel Lake in Lee. The length of the fish was not recorded, potentially due to the way records were taken back in the 50s.

The chain pickerel is a pike fish and is most recognizable for its markings. The sides of the fish are yellowish to greenish and have a chain-like pattern of black lines. Their jaws are elongated and they have large, sharp teeth.

The most recently recorded catch and release record for chain pickerel was caught in 2020 by David Desimone at 28.75 inches in Leverett Pond. However, the state divides the records of “Catch and Release” and “Catch and Keep” into two separate categories.

Where to fish Chain Pickerel in Massachusetts

So where is the best place for you to go to catch a record-size chain pickerel? While local fishers have their own secret spots across the state, MassWildlife has a list of locations you can try based on MassWildlife’s Freshwater Sportfishing Awards Program.

Connecticut River

Lovells Pond – Barnstable

Middle Pond – Barnstable

Wequaquet Lake – Barnstable

Buckley-Dunton Lake – Becket

Great Herring Pond – Bourne/Plymouth

Greenland Pond – Brewster

Quaboag Pond – Brookfield

Sampson Pond – Carver

Robbins Pond – East Bridgewater

Great Pond – Eastham

Herring Pond – Eastham

Muddy Pond – Eastham

Monponsett Ponds – Halifax

Herring River Reservoir – Harwich

Norwich Pond – Huntington

Long Pond – Lakeville

Laurel Lake – Lee

Long Pond – Littleton

Mashpee-Wakeby Pond – Mashpee

Lake Buel – Monterey

Garfield Lake – Monterey

Otis Reservoir – Otis

Onota Lake – Pittsfield

Pontoosuc Lake – Pittsfield

Billington Sea – Plymouth

Long Pond – Plymouth

White Island Pond – Plymouth

Richmond Pond – Richmond

Snipatuit Pond – Rochester

Long Pond – Rutland

Shawme Lake Lower & Upper – Sandwich

Stockbridge Bowl – Stockbridge

Agawam River/Agawam Mill Pond – Wareham

Glen Charlie Pond – Wareham

Heard Pond – Wayland

Webster Lake – Webster

Long Pond – Yarmouth

If you think you caught a record size fish, you can report it to MassWildlife by emailing steven.mattocks@mass.gov and scheduling an appointment to get it officially weighed.