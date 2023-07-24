CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the oldest fishing records in Massachusetts has yet to be beaten after nearly 70 years.
The state has been keeping data on record-sized fish caught in Massachusetts for years. While a majority of them are beat often, some records date back 40, 50 and nearly 70 years! Some of the oldest records can be found on the Massachusetts freshwater catch and keep records.
The oldest freshwater catch and keep record dates back to 1954 when a 9 pound, 5 ounces chain pickerel was recorded. The fish was caught by “Mrs. James Martin” in Laurel Lake in Lee. The length of the fish was not recorded, potentially due to the way records were taken back in the 50s.
The chain pickerel is a pike fish and is most recognizable for its markings. The sides of the fish are yellowish to greenish and have a chain-like pattern of black lines. Their jaws are elongated and they have large, sharp teeth.
The most recently recorded catch and release record for chain pickerel was caught in 2020 by David Desimone at 28.75 inches in Leverett Pond. However, the state divides the records of “Catch and Release” and “Catch and Keep” into two separate categories.
Where to fish Chain Pickerel in Massachusetts
So where is the best place for you to go to catch a record-size chain pickerel? While local fishers have their own secret spots across the state, MassWildlife has a list of locations you can try based on MassWildlife’s Freshwater Sportfishing Awards Program.
- Connecticut River
- Lovells Pond – Barnstable
- Middle Pond – Barnstable
- Wequaquet Lake – Barnstable
- Buckley-Dunton Lake – Becket
- Great Herring Pond – Bourne/Plymouth
- Greenland Pond – Brewster
- Quaboag Pond – Brookfield
- Sampson Pond – Carver
- Robbins Pond – East Bridgewater
- Great Pond – Eastham
- Herring Pond – Eastham
- Muddy Pond – Eastham
- Monponsett Ponds – Halifax
- Herring River Reservoir – Harwich
- Norwich Pond – Huntington
- Long Pond – Lakeville
- Laurel Lake – Lee
- Long Pond – Littleton
- Mashpee-Wakeby Pond – Mashpee
- Lake Buel – Monterey
- Garfield Lake – Monterey
- Otis Reservoir – Otis
- Onota Lake – Pittsfield
- Pontoosuc Lake – Pittsfield
- Billington Sea – Plymouth
- Long Pond – Plymouth
- White Island Pond – Plymouth
- Richmond Pond – Richmond
- Snipatuit Pond – Rochester
- Long Pond – Rutland
- Shawme Lake Lower & Upper – Sandwich
- Stockbridge Bowl – Stockbridge
- Agawam River/Agawam Mill Pond – Wareham
- Glen Charlie Pond – Wareham
- Heard Pond – Wayland
- Webster Lake – Webster
- Long Pond – Yarmouth
If you think you caught a record size fish, you can report it to MassWildlife by emailing steven.mattocks@mass.gov and scheduling an appointment to get it officially weighed.
