CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our annual 22News Toys for Tots campaign begins Monday, giving you the chance to make a difference in the lives of local children.

Toys can be donated in our lobby beginning at 8:30 a.m. until December 12th. You can drop off new, unwrapped toys which will be distributed to children in need in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties. Toys are needed for children of all ages from babies to teens.

Here are the days and hours you will be able to drop off new, unwrapped toys:

Nov. 28 – Dec. 2: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 3 & 4: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dec. 5 – 7: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 8 & 9: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 & 11: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dec. 12: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

22News is located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee.

Monetary or online toy donations may also be made by visiting MarineToysforTots.salsalabs.org.

To make an online toy donation, visit WesternMass.ToysforTots.org.

The donated toys are sorted by the Marines and distributed to local non-profit agencies and churches for final distribution.