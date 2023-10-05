SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday night was all about honoring black women in high education on the campus of American International College.

The spotlight was on the following four African American female professors:

Professor Crystal Senter-Brown of Bay Path University

Professor Nicole J. Hendricks of Holyoke Community College

Dr. Bertha Gorham of American International College

Professor Morgan Wilson of Northeastern Law School

The educators being honored by the African American Female Professors Award Association, for their presence and dedication to the world of higher education.

According to the association, professors of color hold only 6 percent of full-time facult roles,

when it comes to Black women, it’s a staggering 1 percent. The president and founder of the association, Traci Talbert told 22News, these professors are making strides to improve diversity and inclusion within their institutions.

“Just their presence alone kind of helps to just engage with the students and help them to identify and relate, and also they are working in infinty groups and they are doing other things on college campuses, as well as in the community to ensure that these experiences continue to enhance and build equity,” expressed Talbert.

Thursday night marked the 7th anniversary of these awards. This year, the celebration paid tribute to the late Dr. Demetria Rougeaux-Shabazz, a 2020 Award Recipient, who passed away in September.

