CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Today is the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

December 7, 1941… President Franklin Delano Roosevelt called it “a date which will live in infamy.” Until then the United States had stayed out of the growing war in Europe and away from the aggression of the empire of Japan in the pacific.

In the early morning hours of December 7, hundreds of Japanese bombers led a surprise attack on the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii. 21-ships of the U.S. Pacific fleet were sunk or damaged, including five of our 8 battleships.

The USS Arizona took a direct hit and lost more than 1,100 crewmen. More than 2,400 Americans were killed in the attack and some 1,100 more were wounded.

The horror of that day drew the United States into World War II declaring war against Japan and then Germany deadly conflicts that took four years to resolve.

The Arizona remains where she sank in 1941 and is now a memorial to the more than 900 sailors and marines who remain entombed on board. It ensures that future generations will understand the valor and legacy of those who perished and those who fought in the war against tyranny.