9/11 memorial held in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) — The town of Ware was one of many communities that honored the lives lost on September 11th, 2001.

Outside the Ware Fire Station sits a beautiful memorial featuring a piece of steel from the World Trade Center.

“The significance is to provide a place and an opportunity for people to come onto a site that has the remains of the buildings that were damaged in 9/11 and just give them the opportunity to come here and remember,” Ware Fire Department Chief Chris Gagnon said.

Community members gathered outside to honor the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost on this day 20 years ago.

“9/11 is a reminder and I think after 20 years, what happens is people tend to forget the importance of what September 11th is all about,” State Representative Todd Smola said.

And on this day to remember all of the first responders, health care workers, and all of the lives that were lost.

“You know, everyone remembers where they were that day 20 years ago and I think that healthcare had a big part in it, our first responders, my husband is a firefighter so I think it means a lot to us and our family,” Crystal Russell said.

The ceremonies held across the region on this 20th anniversary was a way for the community to take a minute and remember what happened on that tragic day.