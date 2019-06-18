9/11 Monument Dedication to stream live on WWLP.com

Live Now
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After more than a decade of planning, a monument in Springfield will be dedicated to the heroic first responders who died on September 11, 2001.

The dedication ceremony will take place at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, at Riverfront Park in Springfield.

It’s open to the public, and the names of the 498 first responders who were killed in the attacks, will be read out loud.

The monument includes a 9-and-a-half-foot tall beam, from the World Trade Center, which was donated to the city.

You can watch the dedication live on WWLP.com Wednesday night starting at 6:30 p.m. We’ll also have special coverage during our newscast tomorrow, on 22News starting at 5.

