9/11 Monument to be dedicated Wednesday at Riverfront Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After more than a decade of planning and work, a monument in Riverfront Park will be dedicated to the first responders who gave their lives on September 11, 2001.

The monument includes a 9.5-foot tall I-beam from the World Trade Center, which was donated to the City of Springfield.

According to VP of Spirit of Springfield, Amy Barron-Burke, the shavings from the beam were saved “in reverence to the importance of this symbol of America’s survival and endurance.”

The 9/11 monument will be dedicated on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m.

Barron-Burke said in addition to officials from the city of Springfield the event will also be attended by members of the NYPD, NYFD, New York and New Jersey Port Authority, U.S. military representatives, and former Chief-of-Staff to President George W. Bush Andrew Card.

The ceremony will be open to the public and include a reading of the names of the 498 first responders who died in the attack on the Twin Towers.

A portion of the ceremony will also include a blessing of the monument, posting and retiring of the colors, singing of the National Anthem, and a rifle salute.

At the end of the ceremony, two spotlights will light up the monument to cast a silhouette of the Twin Towers on a section of the bronze wall and be surrounded by the names of the hundreds who gave their lives.

The monument was designed and created by Salmon Studios in Florence.

You can watch the dedication live on WWLP.com Wednesday night starting at 6:30 p.m.