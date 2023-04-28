SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine citations were issued to Springfield property owners for various code violations in the High Street neighborhood.

The Springfield Police Ordinance Unit assisted code enforcement to conduct a “Quality-of-Life Neighborhood Sweep” in the High and School Street areas on Tuesday. Officers issued nine ordinance citations and one motor vehicle citation.

To learn about Springfield’s ordinance laws download the Good Neighbor Handbook.

Similar neighborhood sweeps will continue to be conducted by the Ordinance Unit throughout the spring and summer.