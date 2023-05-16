WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine new electric vehicle charging stations have been installed in Westfield.
A grant of $380,000 was provided by the Department of Environmental Protection to cover the installation of nine new Enel X Way charging stations. Westfield Gas + Electric announced that the new charging stations are up and running at the following locations:
- Westfield Barnes Regional Airport
- Westfield Technical Academy
- Westfield Middle School
- Westfield Intermediate School
- Highland Elementary School
- Municipal parking lots at Depot Square just north of the Great River Bridges
- Behind The Hangar restaurant
- Arnold Street, adjacent to the PVTA
According to a news release from Westfield Gas + Electric, Westfield Public School employees will be provided complimentary codes to charge for free. The charges at these locations cost consumers $.199/kWh + $1 per session.
- The Big Y and Thomas Street chargers are FREE to use
To find a charging location near you visit plugshare.com.
“Adding these resources is a great benefit to Westfield residents who drive EVs, and helps us move towards our electrification goals,” says Tom Flaherty, General Manager of Westfield Gas + Electric/Whip City Fiber. “With easy access on and off the Mass Pike, we expect these chargers will bring new visitors and their EVs to town as well.”
A ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon with Mayor Mike McCabe, Westfield Gas + Electric General Manager Tom Flaherty, Municipal Light Board members, and additional guests.