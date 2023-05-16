WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine new electric vehicle charging stations have been installed in Westfield.

A grant of $380,000 was provided by the Department of Environmental Protection to cover the installation of nine new Enel X Way charging stations. Westfield Gas + Electric announced that the new charging stations are up and running at the following locations:

Westfield Barnes Regional Airport

Westfield Technical Academy

Westfield Middle School

Westfield Intermediate School

Highland Elementary School

Municipal parking lots at Depot Square just north of the Great River Bridges

Behind The Hangar restaurant

Arnold Street, adjacent to the PVTA

According to a news release from Westfield Gas + Electric, Westfield Public School employees will be provided complimentary codes to charge for free. The charges at these locations cost consumers $.199/kWh + $1 per session.

The Big Y and Thomas Street chargers are FREE to use

To find a charging location near you visit plugshare.com.

“Adding these resources is a great benefit to Westfield residents who drive EVs, and helps us move towards our electrification goals,” says Tom Flaherty, General Manager of Westfield Gas + Electric/Whip City Fiber. “With easy access on and off the Mass Pike, we expect these chargers will bring new visitors and their EVs to town as well.”

A ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon with Mayor Mike McCabe, Westfield Gas + Electric General Manager Tom Flaherty, Municipal Light Board members, and additional guests.