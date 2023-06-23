WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are many things to do in our area this weekend from Franklin County down to Connecticut.

This weekend there are a lot of new exciting events like Hooplandia kicking off. Hooplandia is the largest 3-on-3 basketball competition and celebration on the East Coast. This event is taking center court later Friday at the Eastern States Exposition. The event will feature hundreds of games and thousands of players of all ages and playing abilities and will feature Olympians, veterans, and even first responders.

Then in Connecticut, the Travelers Championship at the River Highlands in Cromwell continues.

This year players will compete for a tournament-record $20 million prize.

The Green River Festival starts Friday at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. This festival is a celebration of world-class music, local food, beer & wine, a craft fair, and more.

In Hampshire County, local farm stands are celebrating June with the Dairy Month Dairy Crawl!

As we quickly approach the fourth of July many towns are already starting their firework celebrations across western Massachusetts. Chicopee, Easthampton, and Florence, will have their fireworks displays on Saturday. The Town of Ware has postponed the fireworks display on Saturday to July 9th. Westfield celebrates the “Fireworks for Freedom” on Sunday beginning at 5 p.m.

The weather is a little unpredictable this weekend so be sure to pack an umbrella or jacket

and keep an eye out for any potential delays or cancellations of these events.

