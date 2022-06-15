BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced Wednesday 35 communities have been awarded a total of $89,679 in grant funding through the Volunteer Fire Assistance Program (VFA).

The program offers grant money to rural and volunteer fire departments across Massachusetts that serve less than 10,000 residents to help respond to wildfires safely and effectively. The funding will be used in training and preventative efforts, and help departments buy new equipment to protect forest resources in their communities.

“The Volunteer Fire Assistance Program provides valuable funding that aids the Commonwealth’s local call and volunteer fire departments throughout Massachusetts,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. “The Baker-Polito Administration is committed to supporting our local public safety crews and understands how important this support is, especially in small, rural areas where resources can serve as a lifeline by enabling training opportunities and the purchasing of necessary emergency fire equipment.”

The following western Massachusetts communities will receive grants:

Adams – $1,124

Brimfield – $2,985

Clarksburg- $3,000

Conway – $3,000

Dalton – $3,000

Erving – $2,962

Hampden – $680

Hawley – $1,130

Lee – $2,651

Montgomery – $1,015

Otis – $3,000

Peru – $3,000

Plainfield – $2,750

Shelburne – $3,000

South Deerfield – $2,872

Sunderland – $2,994

Wales – $2,913

Westhampton – $2,525

Whately – $2,877

Williamsburg – $3,000

Williamstown – $2,789

Windsor – $1,700

“Local call and volunteer fire departments are critical to the efforts to respond to fire incidents quickly and effectively, and to protect citizens and stop fires from spreading through forests and open spaces,” said DCR Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. “I want to commend town chiefs and forest wardens for their invaluable commitment to their communities, and we are proud to support them in this small way.”

The VFA program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service and is administered by the DCR. To qualify for the program, small community fire departments must be made up of at least 80 percent call or volunteer firefighters, be a recognized fire department and must be National Incident Management System (NIMS) compliant.

Local lawmakers’ response to funding provided to their communities:

“The Volunteer Fire Assistance Program grants will give the brave volunteers at fire departments the resources they need to protect our communities and preserve our forests and open spaces,” said Senator Eric P. Lesser (D-Longmeadow). “The efforts of these volunteers are crucial for the well-being of communities throughout the Commonwealth, such as Hampden. I am honored to support them and their important work with these grants.”

“Our local volunteer fire departments are always there when we need them,” said Representative Todd Smola (R-Warren). “These grants demonstrate how grateful we are for their dedicated service.”

“Living in a small town means relying on neighbors to volunteer their time to keep our communities functioning smoothly. These dedicated volunteers are often scrambling for the funding and equipment they need,” said Representative Paul W. Mark (D-Peru). “The Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant program was set up to help steer resources where they are most needed and I am glad to see so many grants being awarded to towns throughout rural Western Massachusetts.”

“As many of our less populated towns have so much forest, these grants will help tremendously in protecting property and more importantly life,” said Representative Susannah Whipps (I-Athol). “I’m grateful to the US Forest Service and the Baker Administration for this assistance.”

“These grants will provide our volunteer fire departments with additional funding to update their equipment and specialized training for wildfire response and containment,” said Representative John Barrett III (D-North Adams).