SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums are only 91 applications away from getting the Dr. Seuss License Plate developed.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the campaign launched in 2019 with the goals to support Dr. Seuss’s legacy and to support the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum on the Quadrangle in downtown Springfield.

“We are just 91 orders away from hitting the 750-order minimum that the Registry of Motor Vehicles requires before it can begin production,” said Emilie F. Czupryna, Director of Development at the Springfield Museums. “We are so close!”

The specialty plates that will feature Cat in the Hat, require a minimum of 750 applications before the Registry of Motor Vehicles will put them into production. The pre-order for a specialty plate is $40 in addition to registration fees. To apply, visit springfieldmuseums.org/seuss-plate.