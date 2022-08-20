WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s like old times at the 94th annual Westfield Fair with folks flocking to the down-home charm of this longtime salute to times gone by here in the Pioneer Valley. It is a special salute to the agricultural roots so prominent here in Western Massachusetts.

At the Russellville Road Fairgrounds, visitors came from all over the state Saturday to enjoy the attractions. Dave Cameron from Holbrook told 22News, “We’re going to check out the demolition derby later on tonight, and just enjoy the day. There’s lots of stuff to eat and have fun.”

This three-day event is the late summer prelude to the upcoming Big E and Northampton’s Three County Fair. If you’re going to head down, you only have one more day. It wraps up on Sunday at 6 p.m.

You can find a full list of events at their website: Westfield Fair.