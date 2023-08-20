WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 95th annual Westfield Fair is finishing it’s 2023 run Sunday evening with all the heavy hitters.

Lawnmower racing, horse pulls, rides and fair food were all ripe for family fun. For those participating, like Pine Hill Farm working the petting zoo, the highlight is obvious.

“Probably the community. The kids come out and see the animals which they don’t see on a daily basis so we get to teach them about the animals,” Nikki Doppman told 22News.

For attendees, the Midway’s many rides and games are a favorite attraction. Hours of lawnmower racing had the grandstands full at the dirt track. And this year’s Kids Power Wheel Race featured a never-before-seen twist, moving from a drag-race format to the oval track for the first time. A young driver from Springfield winning it all on Sunday.

Across the fairgrounds, there were showcases for local business at the craft tent and a chance to compete for local farms at the agricultural show, awarding excellence in livestock and produce. A few even taking the opportunity to share their animals up close and personal at the petting zoo, boosting visibility for their business and teaching valuable lessons on the way.

“We get to promote our farm our business. Agriculture which is a huge thing that our town really loves and appreciates,” Doppman continued.

I like watching the kids interact with the animals.

Beyond the agriculture, local artists and crafters got a chance to show off their products, including everything from photography to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Fun for the whole family at the Westfield Fair.