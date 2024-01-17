The dispatcher is the first person to gather facts from a caller who needs help.

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When there’s an emergency, they are the first ones you call but what goes on behind the scenes in the heart of the action?

Westfield Regional Public Safety Communication Center receives all emergency and non-emergency calls for police, fire, and emergency medical services for both Westfield and Southwick. Employees work under moderate to high-stress levels.

State-mandated training and on-the-job training take several months to become an emergency telecommunications dispatcher as well as ongoing education opportunities. They play a critical role in public safety and sometimes save a person’s life, working with citizens, officers, fire departments, paramedics, and others. Dispatchers have a responsibility to remain calm even in the worst circumstances.

Tragic events for example include local dispatchers receiving a 911 call on Sunday from dog walkers who believed a plane crashed in Franklin County. On Monday, a 911 caller claimed there was a fire in the White House in Washington, D.C. Noah Gray, the chief communications officer for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said responders determined there was no fire emergency.

The dispatcher is the first person to gather facts from a caller who needs help. The Westfield Public Safety Communications Center uses a computer-aided dispatch which is used to enter in details to keep officers informed while still listening to the caller.

“This job will change you, period.” The statement made in the ‘A career in 911 – is it right for you‘ by the City of Westfield. The career consists of answering calls for the most simple request to horrific. The most frequent calls are for medical assistance however, some consist of issues that the police cannot solve.

“For example, imagine a third shifter trying to sleep next to a home that is being remodeled; The noise wakes him up which prompts him to call 911 to ask the police to go over and tell them to stop. It is 10:30 am. The ETD must then explore the situation to see if there is anything law enforcement can help with and, if it becomes clear there is not, help the citizen understand why police are not responding.” What kinds of calls does an ETD encounter?

In Westfield, the job consists of 8-hour work days with 4 days on, 2 day off rotation with three shifts 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., and 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. The average pay according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics is $46,900 per year ($22.55 an hour).