CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – What’s happening to the families and children of Ukraine is heartbreaking. Please consider joining 22News on March 22nd for a Day of Giving.

We invite you to make a monetary donation to either Americares or Save the Children during this daylong effort. Help ensure medicine, medical supplies, food, and shelter get to those in need through these highly-rated charities skilled in providing aid during humanitarian crises.

On March 22nd, we’ll provide donation links for your use on WWLP.com. Together, let’s show the people of Ukraine we support them by donating during this Day of Giving.