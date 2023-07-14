SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 5-year-old boy was made a junior police officer for the day on Friday.

Photos shared by the Springfield Police Department show the excitement of 5-year-old Julius Clark, who was given a tour of the station and honored as a junior police officer for a day. Springfield Police Superintendent Clapprood and the department’s emotional support dog Kacey gave Julius, his mom, and retired Sgt. Kevin Devine a tour of the headquarters.

  • Springfield Police Department
  • Springfield Police Department
  • Springfield Police Department

Massachusetts News

Local News

More Western Mass. News

22News has been broadcasting local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts since 1953. Follow 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.