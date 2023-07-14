SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 5-year-old boy was made a junior police officer for the day on Friday.

Photos shared by the Springfield Police Department show the excitement of 5-year-old Julius Clark, who was given a tour of the station and honored as a junior police officer for a day. Springfield Police Superintendent Clapprood and the department’s emotional support dog Kacey gave Julius, his mom, and retired Sgt. Kevin Devine a tour of the headquarters.

