A look at how COVID-19 is affecting East Longmeadow from above

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – After a chilly start we saw a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday with temperatures up around 60 degrees.

While the nice spring weather has brought more people out, shopping centers still remain pretty empty.

We flew SkyView22 over East Longmeadow and the usually very busy East Longmeadow rotary was not quite as busy as it would typically be.

The parking lots of the shopping plazas near the rotary continue to look pretty empty as Governor Baker’s order that most non essential businesses remain closed continues in effect.

The baseball diamonds at Leahy Field that would normally have some people out on them this time of year remain empty.

At Heritage Park, where there are more leaves showing up on the trees, there were a few people out enjoying the sunshine.

The shopping centers just down road, that have grocery stores in them did have a few more cars in their parking lots.