BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) — Tropical Storm Henri is causing damage in many areas of western Massachusetts.

According to the Belchertown Fire Department, a tree is down and across the road on Ballou Street. The tree also took down wires, and the fuse has disconnected. National Grid is aware of the issue. People are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Crews in Belchertown are on the lookout for any other areas of storm damage