A year ago back to back snowstorms hit western Massachusetts

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a warm, wet and windy start to the week. Temperatures made it all the way up into the lower 60s and many areas picked up between 2 to 3 inches of rain.

Things have cooled down quite a bit and it was a mostly cloudy day in the Springfield area Wednesday.

However, in the Berkshires the snow was really coming down. Snow showers and snow squalls fell in the hills and Berkshires leaving a light dusting of snow and making for some slippery conditions in spots.

It was a very different story though a year ago when back to back snowstorms hit western Massachusetts. Snow started falling on December 1st and continued on and off through December 3rd.

At Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, they reported 19.5 inches of snow. Many areas picked up more than 20 inches of snow during the three day period and people spent the beginning of December digging out from all the snow that fell.