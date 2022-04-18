CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– According to a survey done by AAA, gas prices in Massachusetts have dropped four cents since last week.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas was $4.11 last week and now is running at $4.07, .22 cents less than a month ago, but more than a year ago on April 18, 2021 at $2.74.

“As the days get longer, the weather gets warmer, and pump prices dip from their record highs, consumers feel more confident about hitting the road,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Government Affairs. “But these lower pump prices could be temporary if the global price of oil increases due to constrained supply.”

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Massachusetts $4.07 $4.11 $4.29 $2.74 Rhode Island $4.00 $4.02 $4.26 $2.77 Connecticut $3.90 $3.92 $4.37 $2.88 *Prices as of April 18, 2022

The AAA Gas Prices website provides up-to-date fuel price information. Drivers can search average gas prices by Regular, Plus, Premium and Diesel on National and State levels, as well as Metro areas.