AAA offering free virtual vacation webinars

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For those still nervous to travel, AAA of Pioneer Valley is trying to bring vacation to you in the comfort of your home.

AAA of Pioneer Valley is offering a free virtual webinar series to give those who are unsure about traveling a chance to learn more about their favorite travel destination.

Participants will be able to interact with tour providers and ask questions. 22News spoke with AAA about why the webinar series is returning our freedom to travel.

“I think that they are just a great way to learn more about the country and the world and keep your interest in travel alive while waiting for your comfort level to come back to traveling,” said Sandra Marsian, VP of membership travel at AAA.

Participants are able to book the destination after the webinar.

For more information and to experience AAA travel, click here.